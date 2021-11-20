UTEP (3-1)
Kalu 0-1 0-0 0, Verhoeven 0-5 0-0 0, Bieniemy 7-12 1-2 18, Boum 10-15 7-7 31, Kennedy 2-8 0-2 4, Hollins 3-5 5-6 12, Agnew 1-3 2-2 5, Sibley 1-3 0-0 3, Maring 0-1 0-0 0, Saterfield 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 15-19 73.
PACIFIC (2-3)
Anderson 4-10 2-3 11, Bailey 5-11 2-7 15, Avdalovic 2-6 8-8 14, Crockrell 3-5 0-0 6, Outlaw 2-2 3-4 7, Freeman 1-2 3-4 5, Blake 1-4 2-2 4, Wilson-Rouse 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-2 0-0 0, Byers 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 18-44 22-32 64.
Halftime_UTEP 43-35. 3-Point Goals_UTEP 10-23 (Boum 4-7, Bieniemy 3-6, Agnew 1-2, Sibley 1-2, Hollins 1-3, Kennedy 0-3), Pacific 6-13 (Bailey 3-4, Avdalovic 2-3, Anderson 1-3, Bell 0-1, Blake 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1). Fouled Out_Boum, Hollins, Sibley. Rebounds_UTEP 27 (Boum 6), Pacific 22 (Anderson 5). Assists_UTEP 12 (Kennedy 4), Pacific 11 (Anderson 4). Total Fouls_UTEP 28, Pacific 20.