|UTSA
|0
|17
|7
|6
|—
|30
|FIU
|0
|3
|0
|7
|—
|10
Second Quarter
UTSA_FG Sackett 44, 13:01.
UTSA_Franklin 5 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 9:27.
FIU_FG Gabriel 41, 5:37.
UTSA_Dishman 42 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 2:41.
Third Quarter
UTSA_Barnes 9 run (Sackett kick), 9:30.
Fourth Quarter
UTSA_Barnes 2 run (pass failed), 14:14.
FIU_Owens 15 run (Gabriel kick), :46.
|UTSA
|FIU
|First downs
|23
|19
|Total Net Yards
|433
|323
|Rushes-yards
|36-130
|36-137
|Passing
|303
|186
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-72
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-39-0
|20-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|4-33
|Punts
|4-39.25
|6-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|28:29
|31:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 20-128, Brady 7-19, Lott 1-3, Marburger 3-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 8), Harris 3-(minus 10). FIU, Joseph 6-56, Owens 10-52, Wilson 8-31, Fournet 1-9, James 7-(minus 1), Bracey 1-(minus 4), Carlson 3-(minus 6).
PASSING_UTSA, Harris 24-35-0-303, Marburger 0-4-0-0. FIU, James 18-36-1-174, Carlson 2-3-0-12.
RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 6-68, Cephus 6-55, Clark 5-60, Dishman 2-49, Brady 2-39, Cardenas 2-19, Barnes 1-13. FIU, Bracey 6-25, D.Patterson 3-43, Joseph 3-10, Mitchell 2-70, Fairweather 2-19, Miamen 1-9, Hooker 1-7, Fournet 1-5, Wilson 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTSA, Sackett 41. FIU, Gabriel 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.