|UTSA
|7
|9
|7
|8
|7
|6
|—
|44
|UAB
|0
|10
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|38
First Quarter
UTSA_Z.Franklin 20 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), 6:32.
Second Quarter
UTSA_FG Sackett 29, 9:16.
UTSA_FG Sackett 31, 6:32.
UAB_McBride 68 run (Quinn kick), 5:53.
UTSA_FG Sackett 46, 2:21.
UAB_FG Quinn 30, :25.
Third Quarter
UAB_McBride 2 run (Quinn kick), 5:23.
UTSA_Barnes 1 run (Sackett kick), 2:05.
Fourth Quarter
UTSA_Z.Franklin 12 pass from Harris (Z.Franklin pass from Harris), 8:23.
UAB_Zeno 1 run (Quinn kick), 4:39.
UAB_Shropshire 38 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :15.
First Overtime
UAB_T.Palmer 11 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), :00.
UTSA_Ogle-Kellogg 2 pass from Harris (Sackett kick), :00.
Second Overtime
UTSA_Cephus 14 pass from Harris (run failed), :00.
A_17,205.
|UTSA
|UAB
|First downs
|26
|26
|Total Net Yards
|494
|553
|Rushes-yards
|43-209
|39-221
|Passing
|285
|332
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|6-129
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-31-0
|27-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|3-16
|Punts
|3-47.333
|2-39.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|10-63
|Time of Possession
|25:49
|34:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UTSA, Barnes 16-114, Brady 14-53, Harris 8-35, Smith 3-9, (Team) 2-(minus 2). UAB, McBride 19-141, J.Brown 5-43, Zeno 15-37.
PASSING_UTSA, Harris 22-31-0-285. UAB, Zeno 27-38-1-332, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 7-93, Cephus 5-50, Cardenas 4-86, Barnes 2-38, Dishman 1-11, Clark 1-9, Ogle-Kellogg 1-2, Rodriguez 1-(minus 4). UAB, T.Palmer 8-110, Shropshire 7-97, J.Brown 5-30, Rudolph 3-43, Damous 2-41, T.Jones 2-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
