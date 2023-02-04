FGFTReb
UTSA (6-16)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman356-146-82-60418
Jenkins377-166-73-162320
Atwood252-30-01-3124
Guttadauro130-12-31-3012
White370-53-40-13813
Linton141-30-00-1042
Parker110-11-41-5101
Ulabo80-10-00-1010
Nwakamma202-23-40-0028
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20018-4621-309-50121858

Percentages: FG 39.130, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Nwakamma 1-1, Jenkins 0-3, Guttadauro 0-1, White 0-4, Ulabo 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman 2, White 1)

Turnovers: 20 (White 5, Jenkins 4, Atwood 3, Nwakamma 3, Guttadauro 2, Coleman 1, Linton 1, Team 1)

Steals: 2 (Coleman 1, Jenkins 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MIDDLE TENNESSEE (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Whitson403-164-48-110413
Boldyreva143-41-42-4117
Gregory391-152-51-4345
Wheeler314-100-00-43511
Whittington331-130-04-9323
Malashka234-100-04-5159
Blakely181-70-00-2213
Grannum20-02-20-0032
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20017-759-1519-40132553

Percentages: FG 22.667, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-54, .185 (Whitson 3-13, Wheeler 3-7, Gregory 1-14, Whittington 1-10, Malashka 1-4, Blakely 1-6)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Malashka 3, Blakely 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Whitson 3, Malashka 3, Boldyreva 2, Blakely 1, Grannum 1)

Steals: 9 (Wheeler 2, Whittington 2, Malashka 2, Whitson 1, Gregory 1, Blakely 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Middle Tennessee1111191253
UTSA912181958

A_560

Officials_Natasha Camy, Carla Roberts-Jeter, Carla Fountain

