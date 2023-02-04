|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA (6-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|35
|6-14
|6-8
|2-6
|0
|4
|18
|Jenkins
|37
|7-16
|6-7
|3-16
|2
|3
|20
|Atwood
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Guttadauro
|13
|0-1
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|White
|37
|0-5
|3-4
|0-13
|8
|1
|3
|Linton
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Parker
|11
|0-1
|1-4
|1-5
|1
|0
|1
|Ulabo
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Nwakamma
|20
|2-2
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-46
|21-30
|9-50
|12
|18
|58
Percentages: FG 39.130, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 1-10, .100 (Nwakamma 1-1, Jenkins 0-3, Guttadauro 0-1, White 0-4, Ulabo 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Coleman 2, White 1)
Turnovers: 20 (White 5, Jenkins 4, Atwood 3, Nwakamma 3, Guttadauro 2, Coleman 1, Linton 1, Team 1)
Steals: 2 (Coleman 1, Jenkins 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIDDLE TENNESSEE (18-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Whitson
|40
|3-16
|4-4
|8-11
|0
|4
|13
|Boldyreva
|14
|3-4
|1-4
|2-4
|1
|1
|7
|Gregory
|39
|1-15
|2-5
|1-4
|3
|4
|5
|Wheeler
|31
|4-10
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|5
|11
|Whittington
|33
|1-13
|0-0
|4-9
|3
|2
|3
|Malashka
|23
|4-10
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|5
|9
|Blakely
|18
|1-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Grannum
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-75
|9-15
|19-40
|13
|25
|53
Percentages: FG 22.667, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 10-54, .185 (Whitson 3-13, Wheeler 3-7, Gregory 1-14, Whittington 1-10, Malashka 1-4, Blakely 1-6)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Malashka 3, Blakely 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Whitson 3, Malashka 3, Boldyreva 2, Blakely 1, Grannum 1)
Steals: 9 (Wheeler 2, Whittington 2, Malashka 2, Whitson 1, Gregory 1, Blakely 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|11
|19
|12
|—
|53
|UTSA
|9
|12
|18
|19
|—
|58
A_560
Officials_Natasha Camy, Carla Roberts-Jeter, Carla Fountain
