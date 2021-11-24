|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TULANE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|28
|6-12
|6-8
|2-8
|2
|4
|18
|Cook
|33
|5-12
|4-7
|0-2
|3
|2
|15
|Forbes
|35
|3-12
|5-5
|1-1
|2
|2
|12
|James
|33
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|5
|Spencer
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|1
|3
|McGee
|22
|2-4
|4-4
|1-5
|0
|2
|9
|Baker
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Days
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|0
|Pope
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|19-24
|6-27
|10
|14
|64
Percentages: FG .370, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cook 1-2, James 1-3, McGee 1-3, Spencer 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Baker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cross).
Turnovers: 9 (Cook 3, Forbes 3, Cross, James, McGee).
Steals: 9 (Cross 2, Days 2, McGee 2, Forbes, James, Spencer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kithier
|30
|4-5
|0-1
|3-8
|5
|4
|8
|Krikke
|19
|2-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|5
|5
|Anderson
|34
|5-10
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|1
|13
|Gordon
|32
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|1
|7
|Taylor
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Edwards
|31
|7-16
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|1
|23
|Young
|12
|2-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Woodyard
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|DeAveiro
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrett
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|8-12
|8-31
|13
|15
|68
Percentages: FG .453, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Edwards 5-12, Anderson 3-6, Young 2-4, Gordon 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Kithier 0-1, Krikke 0-1, Woodyard 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Kithier, Krikke).
Turnovers: 14 (Kithier 4, Krikke 4, Taylor 3, Anderson 2, Young).
Steals: 5 (Edwards 3, Anderson, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Tulane
|33
|31
|—
|64
|Valparaiso
|30
|38
|—
|68
.