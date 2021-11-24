FGFTReb
TULANEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross286-126-82-82418
Cook335-124-70-23215
Forbes353-125-51-12212
James332-40-00-2305
Spencer201-50-00-6013
McGee222-44-41-5029
Baker131-50-00-0002
Days120-00-02-3020
Pope40-00-00-0010
Totals20020-5419-246-27101464

Percentages: FG .370, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cook 1-2, James 1-3, McGee 1-3, Spencer 1-3, Forbes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Baker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cross).

Turnovers: 9 (Cook 3, Forbes 3, Cross, James, McGee).

Steals: 9 (Cross 2, Days 2, McGee 2, Forbes, James, Spencer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VALPARAISOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kithier304-50-13-8548
Krikke192-51-20-1055
Anderson345-100-01-84113
Gordon323-70-01-5317
Taylor281-52-20-1035
Edwards317-164-62-50123
Young122-41-10-0007
Woodyard70-10-00-1100
DeAveiro50-00-00-1000
Barrett20-00-00-0000
Totals20024-538-128-31131568

Percentages: FG .453, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Edwards 5-12, Anderson 3-6, Young 2-4, Gordon 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Kithier 0-1, Krikke 0-1, Woodyard 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Kithier, Krikke).

Turnovers: 14 (Kithier 4, Krikke 4, Taylor 3, Anderson 2, Young).

Steals: 5 (Edwards 3, Anderson, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tulane333164
Valparaiso303868

