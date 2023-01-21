VALPARAISO (9-12)
Krikke 4-9 1-2 10, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 3-6 4-7 10, Green 9-11 2-3 26, King 7-12 1-2 15, Bayu 2-3 0-0 4, Barrett 2-4 0-0 6, DeAveiro 0-1 0-0 0, Palm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-47 8-14 71.
ILLINOIS ST. (8-13)
Lewis 2-10 0-0 4, McChesney 1-5 0-0 2, Burford 9-14 3-3 23, Kasubke 2-9 1-1 6, Poindexter 3-10 2-2 10, Knight 2-5 0-2 4, Sissoko 0-1 2-2 2, Schmitt 0-1 0-0 0, Petrakis 0-1 0-0 0, Kotov 0-0 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 8-10 51.
Halftime_Valparaiso 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 9-16 (Green 6-8, Barrett 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Edwards 0-1, King 0-2), Illinois St. 5-21 (Burford 2-5, Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 1-6, Lewis 0-1, McChesney 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Knight 0-2). Rebounds_Valparaiso 28 (Krikke 8), Illinois St. 27 (Lewis 7). Assists_Valparaiso 11 (Edwards 7), Illinois St. 6 (Poindexter 3). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 16, Illinois St. 14. A_3,642 (10,200).
