|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krikke
|34
|4-9
|1-2
|1-8
|2
|1
|10
|Nelson
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Edwards
|30
|3-6
|4-7
|1-4
|7
|2
|10
|Green
|30
|9-11
|2-3
|0-3
|1
|4
|26
|King
|37
|7-12
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|15
|Bayu
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|4
|Barrett
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|6
|DeAveiro
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Palm
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-47
|8-14
|3-28
|11
|16
|71
Percentages: FG .574, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Green 6-8, Barrett 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Edwards 0-1, King 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 2, Krikke 2, Bayu).
Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Green 2, King 2, Krikke 2, Bayu, DeAveiro).
Steals: 8 (Bayu 3, Edwards 2, Barrett, Krikke, Nelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|24
|2-10
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|1
|4
|McChesney
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Burford
|32
|9-14
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|23
|Kasubke
|38
|2-9
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Poindexter
|31
|3-10
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|10
|Knight
|27
|2-5
|0-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|4
|Sissoko
|15
|0-1
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|3
|2
|Schmitt
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Petrakis
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Kotov
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stadelman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|8-10
|9-27
|6
|14
|51
Percentages: FG .339, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Burford 2-5, Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 1-6, Lewis 0-1, McChesney 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Knight 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Poindexter 2, Sissoko).
Turnovers: 14 (Knight 4, Kasubke 3, Poindexter 3, Burford 2, McChesney, Sissoko).
Steals: 6 (Poindexter 2, Burford, Kasubke, Knight, Lewis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Valparaiso
|33
|38
|—
|71
|Illinois St.
|24
|27
|—
|51
A_3,642 (10,200).
