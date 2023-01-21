FGFTReb
VALPARAISOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Krikke344-91-21-82110
Nelson80-00-00-2020
Edwards303-64-71-47210
Green309-112-30-31426
King377-121-20-40115
Bayu252-30-00-5014
Barrett202-40-00-0026
DeAveiro100-10-00-0110
Palm60-10-01-2020
Totals20027-478-143-28111671

Percentages: FG .574, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Green 6-8, Barrett 2-4, Krikke 1-1, Edwards 0-1, King 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 2, Krikke 2, Bayu).

Turnovers: 10 (Edwards 2, Green 2, King 2, Krikke 2, Bayu, DeAveiro).

Steals: 8 (Bayu 3, Edwards 2, Barrett, Krikke, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis242-100-04-7214
McChesney181-50-01-3022
Burford329-143-30-20223
Kasubke382-91-11-4016
Poindexter313-102-20-23110
Knight272-50-20-4024
Sissoko150-12-22-2132
Schmitt50-10-01-3010
Petrakis40-10-00-0010
Kotov30-00-00-0000
Stadelman30-00-00-0000
Totals20019-568-109-2761451

Percentages: FG .339, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Burford 2-5, Poindexter 2-5, Kasubke 1-6, Lewis 0-1, McChesney 0-1, Petrakis 0-1, Knight 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Poindexter 2, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 14 (Knight 4, Kasubke 3, Poindexter 3, Burford 2, McChesney, Sissoko).

Steals: 6 (Poindexter 2, Burford, Kasubke, Knight, Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Valparaiso333871
Illinois St.242751

A_3,642 (10,200).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you