|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatman
|34
|9-16
|5-6
|1-6
|2
|2
|23
|Lewis
|36
|4-11
|0-0
|3-7
|1
|2
|8
|Fleming
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|0
|Reeves
|41
|10-24
|2-4
|2-5
|2
|2
|24
|Strong
|39
|6-9
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|3
|15
|Washington
|35
|1-4
|0-0
|4-7
|2
|2
|2
|McChesney
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt
|11
|1-4
|2-4
|3-4
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|225
|31-71
|9-14
|16-43
|13
|13
|76
Percentages: FG .437, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Strong 3-6, Reeves 2-8, Chatman 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Schmitt 0-1, Washington 0-1, Lewis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Lewis 3, Chatman, Washington).
Turnovers: 17 (Fleming 7, Reeves 3, Strong 2, Washington 2, Lewis, McChesney, Schmitt).
Steals: 6 (Reeves 2, Chatman, Fleming, Lewis, Strong).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krikke
|38
|8-16
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|4
|18
|Anderson
|36
|5-10
|4-4
|1-2
|6
|1
|14
|Gordon
|30
|5-8
|0-0
|1-8
|4
|0
|13
|King
|35
|5-13
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|12
|Taylor
|41
|2-7
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|8
|Edwards
|21
|3-9
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|4
|12
|DeAveiro
|11
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Ruedinger
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hedstrom
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|225
|29-66
|16-16
|6-25
|18
|14
|81
Percentages: FG .439, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gordon 3-6, Edwards 2-4, Taylor 2-6, King 0-1, Ruedinger 0-1, Krikke 0-3, Anderson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, Taylor).
Turnovers: 9 (King 5, Krikke 2, Hedstrom, Taylor).
Steals: 9 (Edwards 3, Anderson, Gordon, Hedstrom, King, Krikke, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Illinois St.
|31
|39
|6
|—
|76
|Valparaiso
|39
|31
|11
|—
|81
A_1,267 (5,000).