FGFTReb
ILLINOIS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatman349-165-61-62223
Lewis364-110-03-7128
Fleming180-20-01-5210
Reeves4110-242-42-52224
Strong396-90-01-64315
Washington351-40-04-7222
McChesney110-10-01-3000
Schmitt111-42-43-4014
Totals22531-719-1416-43131376

Percentages: FG .437, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Strong 3-6, Reeves 2-8, Chatman 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Schmitt 0-1, Washington 0-1, Lewis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Lewis 3, Chatman, Washington).

Turnovers: 17 (Fleming 7, Reeves 3, Strong 2, Washington 2, Lewis, McChesney, Schmitt).

Steals: 6 (Reeves 2, Chatman, Fleming, Lewis, Strong).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VALPARAISOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Krikke388-162-21-51418
Anderson365-104-41-26114
Gordon305-80-01-84013
King355-132-22-41212
Taylor412-72-20-0308
Edwards213-94-41-41412
DeAveiro110-02-20-1112
Ruedinger70-10-00-0010
Hedstrom61-20-00-1112
Totals22529-6616-166-25181481

Percentages: FG .439, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Gordon 3-6, Edwards 2-4, Taylor 2-6, King 0-1, Ruedinger 0-1, Krikke 0-3, Anderson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Edwards, Taylor).

Turnovers: 9 (King 5, Krikke 2, Hedstrom, Taylor).

Steals: 9 (Edwards 3, Anderson, Gordon, Hedstrom, King, Krikke, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

Illinois St.3139676
Valparaiso39311181

A_1,267 (5,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you