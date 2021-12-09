|Boston
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
Vancouver won shootout 2-0
First Period_None. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS (Holding), 12:30; Foligno, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:57.
Second Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 6 (Miller, Hughes), 15:01 (pp). Penalties_Myers, VAN (Interference), 8:14; Marchand, BOS (Interference), 14:27.
Third Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 9 (Coyle, Pastrnak), 4:51 (pp). Penalties_Lammikko, VAN (Slashing), 3:26; Miller, VAN (Interference), 4:42; Pearson, VAN (Delay of Game), 7:22; Bergeron, BOS (Tripping), 7:36.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Vancouver 2 (Pettersson NG, Miller G, Horvat G), Boston 0 (Pastrnak NG, Coyle NG).
Shots on Goal_Boston 8-9-16-3_36. Vancouver 8-8-13-3_32.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Vancouver 1 of 4.
Goalies_Boston, Swayman 7-4-2 (32 shots-31 saves). Vancouver, Demko 10-11-1 (36-35).
A_18,403 (18,910). T_2:45.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Ben O'Quinn.