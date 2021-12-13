|Carolina
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 7 (Miller, Pearson), 18:29.
Second Period_2, Vancouver, Pettersson 5 (Garland, Myers), 7:44.
Third Period_3, Carolina, Necas 7 (Jarvis, Kotkaniemi), 2:32.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-10-10_30. Vancouver 6-11-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 1; Vancouver 0 of 1.
Goalies_Carolina, Raanta 4-2-1 (26 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Demko 12-11-1 (29-28).
A_18,714 (18,910). T_2:19.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Matt MacPherson.