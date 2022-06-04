|Real Salt Lake
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Vancouver, Veselinovic, 1, 31st minute.
Second Half_2, Real Salt Lake, Meram, 2, 52nd; 3, Vancouver, Gauld, 2 (penalty kick), 90th+3.
Goalies_Real Salt Lake, Zac MacMath, Tomas Gomez; Vancouver, Cody Cropper, Isaac Boehmer.
Yellow Cards_Herrera, Real Salt Lake, 28th; Caicedo, Vancouver, 38th; Meram, Real Salt Lake, 62nd; Loffelsend, Real Salt Lake, 68th; Jungwirth, Vancouver, 76th; Alexandre, Vancouver, 90th.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jeff Hosking, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Filip Dujic.
Lineups
Real Salt Lake_Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Marcelo Silva; Maikel Chang (Jefferson Savarino, 60th), Jasper Loffelsend, Pablo Ruiz; Sergio Cordova (Diego Luna, 88th), Justin Meram (Anderson Julio, 82nd), Bobby Wood.
Vancouver_Cody Cropper; Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez (Luis Martins, 71st), Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter (Ryan Gauld, 63rd), Leonard Owusu (Caio Alexandre, 75th), Ryan Raposo (Marcus Godinho, 71st); Deiber Caicedo (Tosaint Ricketts, 74th), Brian White.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.