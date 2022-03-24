|Vancouver
|0
|0
|3
|—
|3
|Colorado
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_None.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 19 (Pettersson), 1:23. 2, Vancouver, Miller 26 (Garland, Pearson), 3:15. 3, Colorado, Kadri 24 (Nichushkin, MacKinnon), 6:15 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Horvat 24 (Pearson, Miller), 19:42 (en).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 9-9-9_27. Colorado 11-12-10_33.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 1; Colorado 1 of 5.
Goalies_Vancouver, Halak 3-6-2 (33 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Kuemper 30-9-2 (26-24).
A_17,482 (18,007). T_2:21.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Bevan Mills.
