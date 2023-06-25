|Vancouver
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Vancouver, Veselinovic, 1 (Gauld), 2nd minute; 2, Vancouver, White, 7 (Gauld), 23rd; 3, Los Angeles FC, Bouanga, 11, 45th.
Second Half_4, Vancouver, Gauld, 4, 63rd; 5, Los Angeles FC, Vela, 6 (Bogusz), 68th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Yohei Takaoka, Thomas Hasal; Los Angeles FC, John McCarthy, Eldin Jakupovic.
Yellow Cards_Crisostomo, Los Angeles FC, 25th; Raposo, Vancouver, 31st; Vite, Vancouver, 85th; Hollingshead, Los Angeles FC, 86th; Martins, Vancouver, 90th+1.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Ben Pilgrim, Kevin Broadley. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.
Lineups
Vancouver_Yohei Takaoka; Mathias Laborda, Luis Martins, Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld (Deiber Caicedo, 88th), Ryan Raposo (Sebastian Berhalter, 77th), Alessandro Schopf, Pedro Vite; Sergio Cordova (Simon Becher, 67th), Brian White.
Los Angeles FC_John McCarthy; Ryan Hollingshead, Denil Maldonado, Diego Palacios; Mateusz Bogusz (Giorgio Chiellini, 72nd), Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo (Erik Duenas, 72nd), Ilie Sanchez (Timothy Tillmann, 81st); Stipe Biuk (Kwadwo Opoku, 72nd), Denis Bouanga, Carlos Vela.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.