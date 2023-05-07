|Minnesota
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Vancouver
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Half_1, Vancouver, White, 3 (Cubas), 17th minute; 2, Minnesota, Boxall, 1, 33rd.
Second Half_3, Vancouver, White, 4 (Veselinovic), 52nd; 4, Vancouver, Becher, 4 (Gauld), 56th; 5, Minnesota, Jeong, 1 (Lod), 65th.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St. Clair, Eric Dick, Clinton Irwin; Vancouver, Yohei Takaoka, Thomas Hasal.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Filip Dujic. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Eduardo Jeff, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Michael Barwegen.
A_14,047.
Lineups
Minnesota_Dayne St. Clair; Michael Boxall, Kemar Lawrence, D.J. Taylor; Robin Lod, Miguel Tapias, Wil Trapp (Hassani Dotson, 79th); Luis Amarilla (Joseph Rosales, 29th), Franco Fragapane (Brent Kallman, 66th), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Mender Garcia, 66th), Sang-bin Jeong.
Vancouver_Yohei Takaoka; Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown, Julian Gressel, Luis Martins (Ryan Raposo, 79th), Ranko Veselinovic; Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld (Mathias Laborda, 79th), Alessandro Schopf (Russell Teibert, 64th), Pedro Vite; Brian White (Simon Becher, 55th).
