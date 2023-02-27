|Vancouver
|3
|1
|0
|1
|—
|5
|Dallas
|1
|2
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Vancouver, Beauvillier 14 (Kuzmenko, Pettersson), 3:27. 2, Dallas, Benn 24 (Seguin), 8:37 (sh). 3, Vancouver, Dries 9 (Wolanin, Garland), 9:00 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Podkolzin 2 (Raty, Hughes), 15:03. Penalties_Hintz, DAL (Tripping), 7:57; Dellandrea, DAL (Cross Checking), 9:50.
Second Period_5, Dallas, Dadonov 5 (Johnston, Suter), 4:33. 6, Vancouver, Beauvillier 15 (Hughes, Kuzmenko), 11:28. 7, Dallas, Hintz 25 (Pavelski, Benn), 17:46 (pp). Penalties_Boeser, VAN (Delay of Game), 5:22; Juulsen, VAN (Kneeing), 12:12; Studnicka, VAN (Slashing), 17:28; Pettersson, VAN (Delay of Game), 18:30.
Third Period_8, Dallas, Lundkvist 6 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 3:25. Penalties_Robertson, DAL (Hooking), 4:39; Hughes, VAN (Interference), 9:47.
Overtime_9, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 28 (Beauvillier, Hughes), 0:48. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-3-6-1_21. Dallas 9-20-10-0_39.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 3; Dallas 1 of 5.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 3-10-2 (39 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 24-8-9 (21-16).
A_0 (18,532). T_2:34.
Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Mark Shewchyk.
