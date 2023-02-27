Vancouver31015
Dallas12104

First Period_1, Vancouver, Beauvillier 14 (Kuzmenko, Pettersson), 3:27. 2, Dallas, Benn 24 (Seguin), 8:37 (sh). 3, Vancouver, Dries 9 (Wolanin, Garland), 9:00 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Podkolzin 2 (Raty, Hughes), 15:03.

Second Period_5, Dallas, Dadonov 5 (Johnston, Suter), 4:33. 6, Vancouver, Beauvillier 15 (Hughes, Kuzmenko), 11:28. 7, Dallas, Hintz 25 (Pavelski, Benn), 17:46 (pp).

Third Period_8, Dallas, Lundkvist 6 (Dellandrea, Marchment), 3:25.

Overtime_9, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 28 (Beauvillier, Hughes), 0:48.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 11-3-6-1_21. Dallas 9-20-10-0_39.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 3; Dallas 1 of 5.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 3-10-2 (39 shots-34 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 24-8-9 (21-16).

A_0 (18,532). T_2:34.

Referees_Francis Charron, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Dan Kelly, Mark Shewchyk.

