Vancouver2035
Seattle0112

First Period_1, Vancouver, Podkolzin 7, 8:53. 2, Vancouver, Hoglander 8 (Ekman-Larsson, Hunt), 14:49 (pp). Penalties_Pearson, VAN (Fighting), 5:12; Soucy, SEA (Fighting), 5:12; McCann, SEA (Slashing), 13:09; Hughes, VAN (Interference), 18:16.

Second Period_3, Seattle, Jarnkrok 4 (Soucy, Gourde), 9:10. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Motte 3 (Highmore, Lammikko), 4:46. 5, Seattle, Borgen 1 (Wennberg), 10:43. 6, Vancouver, Garland 10 (Pearson, Hughes), 11:29. 7, Vancouver, Pearson 6 (Miller, Myers), 17:43 (en). Penalties_Soucy, SEA (Holding), 2:11; Motte, VAN (High Sticking), 14:24.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 14-8-14_36. Seattle 6-9-17_32.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 15-11-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 7-13-4 (35-31).

A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:34.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Furman South. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Vaughan Rody.

