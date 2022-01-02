|Vancouver
|2
|0
|3
|—
|5
|Seattle
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Vancouver, Podkolzin 7, 8:53. 2, Vancouver, Hoglander 8 (Ekman-Larsson, Hunt), 14:49 (pp). Penalties_Pearson, VAN (Fighting), 5:12; Soucy, SEA (Fighting), 5:12; McCann, SEA (Slashing), 13:09; Hughes, VAN (Interference), 18:16.
Second Period_3, Seattle, Jarnkrok 4 (Soucy, Gourde), 9:10. Penalties_None.
Third Period_4, Vancouver, Motte 3 (Highmore, Lammikko), 4:46. 5, Seattle, Borgen 1 (Wennberg), 10:43. 6, Vancouver, Garland 10 (Pearson, Hughes), 11:29. 7, Vancouver, Pearson 6 (Miller, Myers), 17:43 (en). Penalties_Soucy, SEA (Holding), 2:11; Motte, VAN (High Sticking), 14:24.
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 14-8-14_36. Seattle 6-9-17_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 1 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 15-11-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 7-13-4 (35-31).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:34.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Furman South. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Vaughan Rody.