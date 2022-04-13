|Vegas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|—
|4
|Vancouver
|1
|3
|0
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Vancouver, Horvat 31 (Chiasson, Miller), 1:04 (pp). 2, Vegas, Martinez 1 (Kolesar, Janmark), 16:59.
Second Period_3, Vancouver, Podkolzin 11 (Pettersson, Hughes), 1:27 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 26 (Garland), 3:16. 5, Vegas, Amadio 9 (Karlsson, Marchessault), 4:26. 6, Vancouver, Richardson 4 (Pettersson), 13:03.
Third Period_7, Vegas, Theodore 12 (Martinez, Dadonov), 5:27. 8, Vegas, Theodore 13 (Pietrangelo, Eichel), 19:18.
Overtime_9, Vancouver, Hughes 6 (Garland, Horvat), 0:51.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-15-17-0_45. Vancouver 6-14-5-2_27.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Vancouver 2 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 23-16-1 (27 shots-22 saves). Vancouver, Demko 30-20-6 (45-41).
A_18,717 (18,910). T_2:30.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Derek Nansen.
