THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022
Vancouver Canucks
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|6
|Brock Boeser
|2
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|9
|J.T. Miller
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|D
|44
|Kyle Burroughs
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|8
|Conor Garland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|F
|53
|Bo Horvat
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|43
|Quinn Hughes
|2
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|96
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|70
|Tanner Pearson
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|40
|Elias Pettersson
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|F
|92
|Vasily Podkolzin
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|2
|Luke Schenn
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|88
|Nils Aman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|23
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|21
|Nils Hoglander
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|F
|81
|Dakota Joshua
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Curtis Lazar
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|D
|5
|Tucker Poolman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|61
|Riley Stillman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|5
|8
|13
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|66
|.076
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|8
|12
|20
|-2
|33
|4
|2
|2
|56
|.143
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Thatcher Demko
|2
|115
|3.62
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|55
|0.873
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|2
|120
|3.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|55
|.857
|5
|8
|25
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|2
|120
|2.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|66
|.924
|8
|12
|33
