THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, OCT. 17, 2022

Vancouver Canucks

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F6Brock Boeser2022-120002.000
F9J.T. Miller2112-220004.250
D44Kyle Burroughs2101250004.250
F8Conor Garland2101100004.250
F53Bo Horvat2011-100004.000
D43Quinn Hughes2011-100005.000
F96Andrei Kuzmenko2101001009.111
F70Tanner Pearson2011060003.000
F40Elias Pettersson2101-100008.125
F92Vasily Podkolzin2011100001.000
D2Luke Schenn2011120004.000
F88Nils Aman2000000001.000
D23Oliver Ekman-Larsson2000-100003.000
F21Nils Hoglander2000120005.000
F81Dakota Joshua2000000002.000
F20Curtis Lazar2000000001.000
D5Tucker Poolman2000000002.000
D61Riley Stillman2000120004.000
TEAM TOTALS2581302510066.076
OPPONENT TOTALS281220-23342256.143
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
35Thatcher Demko21153.6202007550.873000
TEAM TOTALS21203.50200755.8575825
OPPONENT TOTALS21202.52000566.92481233

