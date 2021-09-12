|Vanderbilt
|0
|7
|14
|3
|—
|24
|Colorado St.
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
CSU_D.Bailey 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 12:57.
Second Quarter
CSU_D.Bailey 20 run (Camper kick), 14:09.
VAN_Pierce 20 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), :47.
Third Quarter
VAN_C.Johnson 9 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), 9:36.
VAN_Seals 1 run (Bulovas kick), 5:32.
Fourth Quarter
CSU_Tr.McBride 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 3:07.
VAN_FG Bulovas 38, :19.
|VAN
|CSU
|First downs
|21
|20
|Total Net Yards
|342
|445
|Rushes-yards
|37-104
|33-207
|Passing
|238
|238
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|2-13
|Kickoff Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-42-0
|20-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-15
|0-0
|Punts
|9-45.667
|7-46.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-62
|11-115
|Time of Possession
|35:27
|24:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Vanderbilt, R.Davis 17-77, Griffin 9-24, Boddie 2-3, Seals 9-0. Colorado St., Bailey 15-80, Centeio 11-75, Vivens 7-52.
PASSING_Vanderbilt, Seals 27-42-0-238. Colorado St., Centeio 20-38-1-238.
RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, Johnson 9-66, Boddie 6-38, Pierce 4-76, Sheppard 4-42, R.Davis 4-16. Colorado St., Tr.McBride 8-114, Wright 4-43, Scott 3-38, Bailey 3-36, Vivens 1-5, Butler 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado St., Camper 46, Camper 39.