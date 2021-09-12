Vanderbilt0714324
Colorado St.770721

First Quarter

CSU_D.Bailey 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 12:57.

Second Quarter

CSU_D.Bailey 20 run (Camper kick), 14:09.

VAN_Pierce 20 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), :47.

Third Quarter

VAN_C.Johnson 9 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), 9:36.

VAN_Seals 1 run (Bulovas kick), 5:32.

Fourth Quarter

CSU_Tr.McBride 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 3:07.

VAN_FG Bulovas 38, :19.

VANCSU
First downs2120
Total Net Yards342445
Rushes-yards37-10433-207
Passing238238
Punt Returns2-62-13
Kickoff Returns1-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int27-42-020-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-150-0
Punts9-45.6677-46.857
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards9-6211-115
Time of Possession35:2724:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Vanderbilt, R.Davis 17-77, Griffin 9-24, Boddie 2-3, Seals 9-0. Colorado St., Bailey 15-80, Centeio 11-75, Vivens 7-52.

PASSING_Vanderbilt, Seals 27-42-0-238. Colorado St., Centeio 20-38-1-238.

RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, Johnson 9-66, Boddie 6-38, Pierce 4-76, Sheppard 4-42, R.Davis 4-16. Colorado St., Tr.McBride 8-114, Wright 4-43, Scott 3-38, Bailey 3-36, Vivens 1-5, Butler 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado St., Camper 46, Camper 39.

