|Vanderbilt
|7
|7
|21
|3
|—
|38
|N. Illinois
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|28
First Quarter
VAN_Schoenwald 3 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 7:54.
NIU_Tucker 1 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), 4:56.
Second Quarter
VAN_R.Davis 3 run (Bulovas kick), 14:12.
NIU_Rutkiewicz 4 pass from Hampton (Richardson kick), 5:32.
NIU_An.Brown 51 run (Richardson kick), :37.
Third Quarter
NIU_Tucker 70 pass from Hampton (Richardson kick), 13:37.
VAN_R.Davis 21 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 6:44.
VAN_Sheppard 31 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 4:31.
VAN_Sheppard 13 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 1:07.
Fourth Quarter
VAN_FG Bulovas 35, 12:21.
A_14,110.
|VAN
|NIU
|First downs
|21
|17
|Total Net Yards
|428
|354
|Rushes-yards
|39-173
|31-151
|Passing
|255
|203
|Punt Returns
|2-22
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-53
|2-32
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-35
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-28-0
|19-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Punts
|2-51.5
|3-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-50
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|30:44
|29:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Vanderbilt, R.Davis 23-116, Gillespie 10-48, Swann 3-14, (Team) 3-(minus 5). N. Illinois, A.Brown 8-60, Waylee 17-52, Rutkiewicz 2-21, Lombardi 1-8, Hampton 2-6, Blakemore 1-4.
PASSING_Vanderbilt, Swann 18-28-0-255. N. Illinois, Hampton 12-19-1-124, Lombardi 7-7-0-79.
RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, Sheppard 10-171, McGowan 4-43, R.Davis 3-38, Schoenwald 1-3. N. Illinois, Thornton 5-37, Tucker 4-88, McCray 3-46, Rutkiewicz 3-17, Travis 1-13, Dozier 1-3, Tewes 1-2, Waylee 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
