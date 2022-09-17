Vanderbilt7721338
N. Illinois7147028

First Quarter

VAN_Schoenwald 3 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 7:54.

NIU_Tucker 1 pass from Lombardi (Richardson kick), 4:56.

Second Quarter

VAN_R.Davis 3 run (Bulovas kick), 14:12.

NIU_Rutkiewicz 4 pass from Hampton (Richardson kick), 5:32.

NIU_An.Brown 51 run (Richardson kick), :37.

Third Quarter

NIU_Tucker 70 pass from Hampton (Richardson kick), 13:37.

VAN_R.Davis 21 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 6:44.

VAN_Sheppard 31 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 4:31.

VAN_Sheppard 13 pass from Swann (Bulovas kick), 1:07.

Fourth Quarter

VAN_FG Bulovas 35, 12:21.

A_14,110.

VANNIU
First downs2117
Total Net Yards428354
Rushes-yards39-17331-151
Passing255203
Punt Returns2-220-0
Kickoff Returns3-532-32
Interceptions Ret.1-350-0
Comp-Att-Int18-28-019-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-1
Punts2-51.53-47.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards5-505-40
Time of Possession30:4429:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Vanderbilt, R.Davis 23-116, Gillespie 10-48, Swann 3-14, (Team) 3-(minus 5). N. Illinois, A.Brown 8-60, Waylee 17-52, Rutkiewicz 2-21, Lombardi 1-8, Hampton 2-6, Blakemore 1-4.

PASSING_Vanderbilt, Swann 18-28-0-255. N. Illinois, Hampton 12-19-1-124, Lombardi 7-7-0-79.

RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, Sheppard 10-171, McGowan 4-43, R.Davis 3-38, Schoenwald 1-3. N. Illinois, Thornton 5-37, Tucker 4-88, McCray 3-46, Rutkiewicz 3-17, Travis 1-13, Dozier 1-3, Tewes 1-2, Waylee 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

