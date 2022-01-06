FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (10-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Alexander356-173-52-30016
Smith314-82-42-90310
Cambridge311-63-41-8525
LaChance40-00-00-0000
Demi Washington324-90-21-9228
Chambers10-00-00-0000
Moore352-63-40-3018
Flournoy150-20-00-2100
Sacha Washington163-41-22-6037
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20020-5212-219-4381154

Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Alexander 1-3, Moore 1-2, Cambridge 0-2, Flournoy 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander 1, Moore 1, S.Washington 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Cambridge 4, Moore 4, S.Washington 3, Team 2)

Steals: 5 (Alexander 2, Cambridge 1, D.Washington 1, Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (10-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Daniels342-142-45-9247
Goforth377-152-45-111217
Ramirez375-130-00-41315
Spencer251-100-02-5422
Wolfenbarger200-30-01-2010
Oberg50-00-00-0110
Eaton152-60-00-1026
Langerman120-20-00-3010
Ellis152-40-01-2214
Team00-00-03-8000
Totals20019-674-817-45111751

Percentages: FG 28.358, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Ramirez 5-10, Eaton 2-6, Daniels 1-6, Goforth 1-4, Spencer 0-5, Langerman 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wolfenbarger 2, Goforth 1, Spencer 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Daniels 3, Goforth 2, Ramirez 2, Spencer 1, Wolfenbarger 1, Langerman 1, Ellis 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Ramirez 4, Spencer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arkansas718141251
Vanderbilt1316151054

A_194

Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Ashlee Goode, Bryan Enterline

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

