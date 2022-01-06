|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (10-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Alexander
|35
|6-17
|3-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|16
|Smith
|31
|4-8
|2-4
|2-9
|0
|3
|10
|Cambridge
|31
|1-6
|3-4
|1-8
|5
|2
|5
|LaChance
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Demi Washington
|32
|4-9
|0-2
|1-9
|2
|2
|8
|Chambers
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|35
|2-6
|3-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Flournoy
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Sacha Washington
|16
|3-4
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|3
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|12-21
|9-43
|8
|11
|54
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Alexander 1-3, Moore 1-2, Cambridge 0-2, Flournoy 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Alexander 1, Moore 1, S.Washington 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Cambridge 4, Moore 4, S.Washington 3, Team 2)
Steals: 5 (Alexander 2, Cambridge 1, D.Washington 1, Moore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (10-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Daniels
|34
|2-14
|2-4
|5-9
|2
|4
|7
|Goforth
|37
|7-15
|2-4
|5-11
|1
|2
|17
|Ramirez
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|15
|Spencer
|25
|1-10
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|2
|2
|Wolfenbarger
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Oberg
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Eaton
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Langerman
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Ellis
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-67
|4-8
|17-45
|11
|17
|51
Percentages: FG 28.358, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Ramirez 5-10, Eaton 2-6, Daniels 1-6, Goforth 1-4, Spencer 0-5, Langerman 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Wolfenbarger 2, Goforth 1, Spencer 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Daniels 3, Goforth 2, Ramirez 2, Spencer 1, Wolfenbarger 1, Langerman 1, Ellis 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Ramirez 4, Spencer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Arkansas
|7
|18
|14
|12
|—
|51
|Vanderbilt
|13
|16
|15
|10
|—
|54
A_194
Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Ashlee Goode, Bryan Enterline