|Vanderbilt
|14
|7
|35
|7
|—
|63
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
HAW_Parson 37 run (Shipley kick), 12:18.
VAN_Sheppard 1 pass from M.Wright (Bulovas kick), :36.
VAN_Orji 28 fumble return (Bulovas kick), :21.
Second Quarter
HAW_FG Shipley 40, 10:24.
VAN_M.Wright 1 run (Bulovas kick), 6:01.
Third Quarter
VAN_Griffin 10 run (Bulovas kick), 14:04.
VAN_R.Davis 12 run (Bulovas kick), 9:39.
VAN_C.Taylor 14 fumble return (Bulovas kick), 8:47.
VAN_M.Wright 87 run (Bulovas kick), 5:49.
VAN_Sheppard 15 pass from M.Wright (Bulovas kick), 1:38.
Fourth Quarter
VAN_Lutz 7 run (Faris kick), 3:37.
A_9,346.
|VAN
|HAW
|First downs
|28
|20
|Total Net Yards
|601
|358
|Rushes-yards
|44-404
|26-108
|Passing
|197
|250
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|6-89
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-28-0
|28-55-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-22
|Punts
|1-65.0
|6-36.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-60
|8-72
|Time of Possession
|31:03
|28:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Vanderbilt, M.Wright 13-163, R.Davis 9-87, Griffin 5-63, Gillespie 11-63, McGowan 3-29, Lutz 1-7, (Team) 2-(minus 8). Hawaii, Parson 13-82, Johnson 3-21, Bryant-Lelei 4-21, T.Hines 3-6, Schager 1-(minus 7), Yellen 2-(minus 15).
PASSING_Vanderbilt, M.Wright 13-21-0-146, Swann 3-7-0-51. Hawaii, Schager 18-35-0-161, Yellen 10-20-0-89.
RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, McGowan 5-27, Sheppard 3-39, Skinner 3-29, Boddie 1-38, Schoenwald 1-27, Bresnahan 1-21, R.Davis 1-8, Gillespie 1-8. Hawaii, Panoke 7-101, J.Phillips 7-33, Walthall 5-61, Scott 3-27, Parson 2-5, Murray 1-12, Bowens 1-10, Ihu 1-6, T.Hines 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
