FGFTReb
FRESNO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore325-120-03-121510
Baker358-205-61-37422
Campbell312-90-02-5224
Whitaker272-40-00-0025
Holland262-50-00-2146
Andre203-94-64-122010
Yap181-70-01-3112
Colimerio110-00-00-1020
Totals20023-669-1211-38142059

Percentages: FG .348, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore).

Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker).

Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robbins337-115-91-71420
Stute295-92-30-50316
Lawrence356-125-61-33219
Manjon331-72-22-6624
Wright261-70-01-3112
Smith191-31-21-3104
Dia80-20-00-2020
Ansong70-20-00-1010
Dort71-10-02-3022
Keeffe30-00-00-0000
Totals20022-5415-228-33121767

Percentages: FG .407, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Stute 4-6, Lawrence 2-6, Smith 1-2, Robbins 1-3, Manjon 0-1, Dia 0-2, Wright 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Robbins 8, Dort).

Turnovers: 8 (Robbins 2, Ansong, Dia, Dort, Manjon, Stute, Wright).

Steals: 3 (Lawrence, Robbins, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fresno St.263359
Vanderbilt313667

A_621 (9,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you