|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|32
|5-12
|0-0
|3-12
|1
|5
|10
|Baker
|35
|8-20
|5-6
|1-3
|7
|4
|22
|Campbell
|31
|2-9
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|4
|Whitaker
|27
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Holland
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|Andre
|20
|3-9
|4-6
|4-12
|2
|0
|10
|Yap
|18
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Colimerio
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-66
|9-12
|11-38
|14
|20
|59
Percentages: FG .348, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Holland 2-4, Whitaker 1-3, Baker 1-8, Yap 0-1, Andre 0-2, Campbell 0-2, Moore 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Colimerio, Moore).
Turnovers: 7 (Campbell 3, Moore 2, Andre, Whitaker).
Steals: 6 (Campbell 3, Yap 2, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robbins
|33
|7-11
|5-9
|1-7
|1
|4
|20
|Stute
|29
|5-9
|2-3
|0-5
|0
|3
|16
|Lawrence
|35
|6-12
|5-6
|1-3
|3
|2
|19
|Manjon
|33
|1-7
|2-2
|2-6
|6
|2
|4
|Wright
|26
|1-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|2
|Smith
|19
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|0
|4
|Dia
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Ansong
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Dort
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Keeffe
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|15-22
|8-33
|12
|17
|67
Percentages: FG .407, FT .682.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Stute 4-6, Lawrence 2-6, Smith 1-2, Robbins 1-3, Manjon 0-1, Dia 0-2, Wright 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Robbins 8, Dort).
Turnovers: 8 (Robbins 2, Ansong, Dia, Dort, Manjon, Stute, Wright).
Steals: 3 (Lawrence, Robbins, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fresno St.
|26
|33
|—
|59
|Vanderbilt
|31
|36
|—
|67
A_621 (9,100).
