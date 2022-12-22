ALABAMA A&M (3-8)
Harvell 2-3 0-0 5, Blaise Akonobi 6-12 2-4 14, Hicks 5-11 0-0 10, Thompson 6-15 0-0 15, D.Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Powell 1-1 0-0 3, Downey 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 1-2 1-3 3, Peek 1-3 0-0 2, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Tavares de Brito 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-58 4-9 62.
VANDERBILT (6-6)
Millora-Brown 0-1 1-2 1, C.Smith 2-4 2-4 7, Stute 1-8 1-2 4, Lawrence 2-5 2-2 6, Thomas 2-8 0-0 5, Manjon 5-8 2-2 12, Wright 3-6 4-4 12, Ansong 2-4 0-0 6, Robbins 4-8 6-7 14, Shelby 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 22-57 18-23 70.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 6-15 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3), Vanderbilt 8-34 (Ansong 2-3, Wright 2-5, C.Smith 1-3, Shelby 1-5, Thomas 1-6, Stute 1-8, Manjon 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 24 (Blaise Akonobi 11), Vanderbilt 41 (Robbins 9). Assists_Alabama A&M 16 (Thompson 6), Vanderbilt 14 (Wright 4). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 17, Vanderbilt 11.
