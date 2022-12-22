FGFTReb
ALABAMA A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harvell202-30-00-1045
Blaise Akonobi366-122-43-113314
Hicks385-110-00-22110
Thompson366-150-00-16115
D.Smith243-60-00-2337
Powell161-10-03-6133
Downey100-20-00-0010
Tucker91-21-30-0003
Peek51-30-01-1002
Lee30-10-00-0110
Tavares de Brito21-20-00-0002
Williams10-01-20-0001
Totals20026-584-97-24161762

Percentages: FG .448, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 4, Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Downey, Thompson, Tucker).

Steals: 5 (D.Smith, Harvell, Hicks, Thompson, Tucker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown250-11-24-6211
C.Smith142-42-43-4007
Stute241-81-20-6124
Lawrence172-52-20-2216
Thomas292-80-01-3115
Manjon275-82-23-32112
Wright223-64-40-34112
Ansong162-40-02-4026
Robbins154-86-74-92114
Shelby111-50-00-1013
Totals20022-5718-2317-41141170

Percentages: FG .386, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Ansong 2-3, Wright 2-5, C.Smith 1-3, Shelby 1-5, Thomas 1-6, Stute 1-8, Manjon 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Robbins 2, Wright 2, Ansong).

Turnovers: 12 (Thomas 3, C.Smith 2, Manjon 2, Stute 2, Ansong, Lawrence, Robbins).

Steals: 6 (Manjon 2, Thomas 2, Robbins, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alabama A&M283462
Vanderbilt343670

