|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harvell
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|5
|Blaise Akonobi
|36
|6-12
|2-4
|3-11
|3
|3
|14
|Hicks
|38
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|10
|Thompson
|36
|6-15
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|1
|15
|D.Smith
|24
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|7
|Powell
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|3
|3
|Downey
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker
|9
|1-2
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Peek
|5
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Lee
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Tavares de Brito
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-58
|4-9
|7-24
|16
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .448, FT .444.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Thompson 3-6, Harvell 1-1, Powell 1-1, D.Smith 1-2, Downey 0-1, Lee 0-1, Hicks 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Hicks 4, Blaise Akonobi, D.Smith, Downey, Thompson, Tucker).
Steals: 5 (D.Smith, Harvell, Hicks, Thompson, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Millora-Brown
|25
|0-1
|1-2
|4-6
|2
|1
|1
|C.Smith
|14
|2-4
|2-4
|3-4
|0
|0
|7
|Stute
|24
|1-8
|1-2
|0-6
|1
|2
|4
|Lawrence
|17
|2-5
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|6
|Thomas
|29
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Manjon
|27
|5-8
|2-2
|3-3
|2
|1
|12
|Wright
|22
|3-6
|4-4
|0-3
|4
|1
|12
|Ansong
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|6
|Robbins
|15
|4-8
|6-7
|4-9
|2
|1
|14
|Shelby
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|18-23
|17-41
|14
|11
|70
Percentages: FG .386, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Ansong 2-3, Wright 2-5, C.Smith 1-3, Shelby 1-5, Thomas 1-6, Stute 1-8, Manjon 0-1, Robbins 0-1, Lawrence 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Robbins 2, Wright 2, Ansong).
Turnovers: 12 (Thomas 3, C.Smith 2, Manjon 2, Stute 2, Ansong, Lawrence, Robbins).
Steals: 6 (Manjon 2, Thomas 2, Robbins, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Alabama A&M
|28
|34
|—
|62
|Vanderbilt
|34
|36
|—
|70
.
