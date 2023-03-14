|FG
|FT
|Reb
|YALE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jarvis
|26
|4-10
|0-2
|4-8
|1
|2
|8
|Knowling
|29
|1-5
|0-2
|2-5
|2
|1
|2
|Mahoney
|28
|6-11
|4-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|19
|Mbeng
|38
|4-14
|0-1
|1-7
|2
|2
|8
|Poulakidas
|28
|1-9
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|6
|Gharram
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|2
|6
|Molloy
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|8
|Wolf
|13
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|3
|Kelly
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|7-12
|10-34
|13
|17
|62
Percentages: FG .364, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Mahoney 3-6, Molloy 2-3, Wolf 1-2, Poulakidas 1-6, Kelly 0-1, Mbeng 0-1, Jarvis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jarvis, Knowling, Mbeng).
Turnovers: 10 (Jarvis 3, Mbeng 3, Kelly, Knowling, Mahoney, Wolf).
Steals: 8 (Gharram 4, Mbeng 2, Knowling, Mahoney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Millora-Brown
|32
|2-5
|3-7
|4-13
|1
|1
|7
|Smith
|30
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|7
|Lawrence
|36
|7-12
|8-9
|0-7
|1
|3
|25
|Manjon
|28
|6-7
|4-5
|0-4
|0
|2
|18
|Wright
|26
|2-9
|2-2
|2-5
|4
|1
|6
|Thomas
|18
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Lewis
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Ansong
|11
|1-2
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|3
|Dia
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dort
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-52
|20-27
|8-37
|8
|11
|71
Percentages: FG .423, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Lawrence 3-5, Manjon 2-2, Smith 1-4, Thomas 1-6, Ansong 0-1, Dia 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Wright 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Manjon 2, Ansong, Millora-Brown, Smith).
Turnovers: 15 (Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Manjon 2, Millora-Brown 2, Dort, Lewis, Smith, Thomas).
Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Lawrence, Lewis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Yale
|23
|39
|—
|62
|Vanderbilt
|37
|34
|—
|71
A_5,290 (14,316).
