FGFTReb
YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jarvis264-100-24-8128
Knowling291-50-22-5212
Mahoney286-114-40-11219
Mbeng384-140-11-7228
Poulakidas281-93-30-2146
Gharram153-60-02-4326
Molloy133-40-00-4208
Wolf131-50-01-2103
Kelly101-20-00-1042
Totals20024-667-1210-34131762

Percentages: FG .364, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Mahoney 3-6, Molloy 2-3, Wolf 1-2, Poulakidas 1-6, Kelly 0-1, Mbeng 0-1, Jarvis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jarvis, Knowling, Mbeng).

Turnovers: 10 (Jarvis 3, Mbeng 3, Kelly, Knowling, Mahoney, Wolf).

Steals: 8 (Gharram 4, Mbeng 2, Knowling, Mahoney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown322-53-74-13117
Smith302-62-20-3037
Lawrence367-128-90-71325
Manjon286-74-50-40218
Wright262-92-22-5416
Thomas181-70-00-0003
Lewis121-20-00-0202
Ansong111-21-21-4003
Dia40-10-00-0000
Dort30-10-01-1010
Totals20022-5220-278-3781171

Percentages: FG .423, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Lawrence 3-5, Manjon 2-2, Smith 1-4, Thomas 1-6, Ansong 0-1, Dia 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Wright 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Manjon 2, Ansong, Millora-Brown, Smith).

Turnovers: 15 (Wright 4, Lawrence 3, Manjon 2, Millora-Brown 2, Dort, Lewis, Smith, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Wright 3, Lawrence, Lewis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Yale233962
Vanderbilt373471

A_5,290 (14,316).

