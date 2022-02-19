|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|27
|0-3
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|5
|0
|Gordon
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|2
|5
|Radford
|27
|5-13
|0-1
|0-6
|2
|2
|12
|Williams
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Jackson
|23
|5-8
|11-12
|2-6
|1
|4
|23
|Cash
|21
|2-3
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|4
|5
|Diarra
|19
|4-9
|5-8
|0-6
|2
|3
|13
|Henderson
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|4
|Taylor
|11
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hefner
|9
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Obaseki
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|18-23
|9-36
|12
|25
|67
Percentages: FG .393, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jackson 2-2, Radford 2-6, Gordon 1-3, Hefner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Taylor 0-3, Diarra 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown).
Turnovers: 20 (Jackson 7, Diarra 3, Brown 2, Henderson 2, Taylor 2, Cash, Gordon, Hefner, Radford).
Steals: 13 (Gordon 3, Radford 3, Taylor 2, Williams 2, Diarra, Hefner, Henderson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Millora-Brown
|28
|2-3
|0-2
|3-8
|1
|2
|4
|Robbins
|26
|4-5
|6-9
|2-8
|1
|4
|14
|Pippen
|38
|8-16
|7-9
|0-6
|1
|4
|24
|Weikert
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Wright
|32
|4-11
|7-9
|0-2
|3
|0
|15
|Stute
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|3
|Thomas
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Lawrence
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Dezonie
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Dorsey
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Frank
|6
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|20-29
|7-32
|8
|20
|72
Percentages: FG .453, FT .690.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Thomas 1-2, Weikert 1-2, Pippen 1-3, Stute 1-3, Robbins 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Frank 0-2, Wright 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Robbins 2, Millora-Brown, Wright).
Turnovers: 17 (Pippen 4, Wright 4, Robbins 3, Thomas 3, Lawrence, Millora-Brown, Weikert).
Steals: 13 (Wright 6, Millora-Brown 2, Pippen 2, Stute 2, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas A&M
|27
|40
|—
|67
|Vanderbilt
|28
|44
|—
|72
A_6,702 (14,316).