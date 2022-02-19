FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown80-00-01-3000
Coleman270-30-04-5050
Gordon222-60-01-5225
Radford275-130-10-62212
Williams130-30-00-1300
Jackson235-811-122-61423
Cash212-31-11-2045
Diarra194-95-80-62313
Henderson112-20-00-0044
Taylor110-50-00-1000
Hefner91-21-10-1103
Obaseki91-20-00-0112
Totals20022-5618-239-36122567

Percentages: FG .393, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Jackson 2-2, Radford 2-6, Gordon 1-3, Hefner 0-1, Williams 0-1, Taylor 0-3, Diarra 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Brown).

Turnovers: 20 (Jackson 7, Diarra 3, Brown 2, Henderson 2, Taylor 2, Cash, Gordon, Hefner, Radford).

Steals: 13 (Gordon 3, Radford 3, Taylor 2, Williams 2, Diarra, Hefner, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown282-30-23-8124
Robbins264-56-92-81414
Pippen388-167-90-61424
Weikert142-40-00-1035
Wright324-117-90-23015
Stute181-40-00-1043
Thomas131-20-00-1003
Lawrence121-20-01-2112
Dezonie70-00-00-1020
Dorsey60-20-00-1100
Frank61-40-01-1002
Totals20024-5320-297-3282072

Percentages: FG .453, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Thomas 1-2, Weikert 1-2, Pippen 1-3, Stute 1-3, Robbins 0-1, Dorsey 0-2, Frank 0-2, Wright 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Robbins 2, Millora-Brown, Wright).

Turnovers: 17 (Pippen 4, Wright 4, Robbins 3, Thomas 3, Lawrence, Millora-Brown, Weikert).

Steals: 13 (Wright 6, Millora-Brown 2, Pippen 2, Stute 2, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas A&M274067
Vanderbilt284472

A_6,702 (14,316).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

