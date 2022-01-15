VANDERBILT (10-6)
Millora-Brown 5-5 1-4 11, Stute 3-5 1-2 9, Dezonie 2-2 0-0 5, Pippen 3-12 7-8 13, J.Wright 8-13 0-0 20, Lawrence 2-5 1-4 6, Mann 3-4 0-1 6, Thomas 1-6 0-0 3, Dorsey 0-4 0-0 0, Frank 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 10-19 73.
GEORGIA (5-12)
Bridges 6-12 2-4 14, Baumann 3-7 0-0 7, Cook 5-12 0-0 10, Etter 5-8 2-2 16, Oquendo 2-8 2-2 6, Abdur-Rahim 1-4 2-2 4, C.Wright 2-5 0-0 4, Ridgnal 2-2 0-0 5, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 8-10 66.
Halftime_Georgia 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Vanderbilt 9-30 (J.Wright 4-7, Stute 2-4, Dezonie 1-1, Lawrence 1-3, Thomas 1-5, Mann 0-1, Dorsey 0-4, Pippen 0-5), Georgia 6-20 (Etter 4-5, Ridgnal 1-1, Baumann 1-4, C.Wright 0-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-3, Cook 0-3, Oquendo 0-3). Fouled Out_Cook. Rebounds_Vanderbilt 26 (J.Wright 12), Georgia 35 (Baumann 7). Assists_Vanderbilt 17 (Pippen 7), Georgia 15 (Cook 4). Total Fouls_Vanderbilt 13, Georgia 16. A_6,980 (10,523).