LSU (14-19)
Reed 0-5 0-0 0, K.Williams 10-16 2-2 26, Hannibal 3-9 7-10 13, Hayes 5-11 5-8 16, Miller 0-9 2-2 2, Ward 3-8 0-0 7, Phillips 1-3 0-0 2, Hill 1-3 0-0 2, J.Williams 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 23-69 16-22 68.
VANDERBILT (19-13)
Millora-Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Stute 1-11 0-0 3, Lawrence 6-7 9-11 22, Manjon 7-12 2-5 17, Wright 4-7 7-10 15, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Lewis 4-5 1-2 11, Dort 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 26-56 19-30 77.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 37-29. 3-Point Goals_LSU 6-23 (K.Williams 4-8, Ward 1-3, Hayes 1-4, J.Williams 0-2, Miller 0-6), Vanderbilt 6-22 (Lewis 2-3, Lawrence 1-1, Manjon 1-1, Smith 1-3, Stute 1-8, Wright 0-2, Thomas 0-4). Fouled Out_Hannibal. Rebounds_LSU 40 (Hannibal 13), Vanderbilt 35 (Wright 15). Assists_LSU 11 (Hannibal 4), Vanderbilt 9 (Manjon 3). Total Fouls_LSU 21, Vanderbilt 16. A_14,583 (19,395).
