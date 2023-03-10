FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Reed150-50-02-2010
K.Williams3810-162-25-112126
Hannibal293-97-107-134513
Hayes275-115-80-32316
Miller300-92-20-1232
Ward263-80-03-5137
Phillips151-30-02-4022
Hill91-30-00-0022
J.Williams70-50-01-1010
Totals20023-6916-2220-40112168

Percentages: FG .333, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (K.Williams 4-8, Ward 1-3, Hayes 1-4, J.Williams 0-2, Miller 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips).

Turnovers: 7 (Hannibal 3, K.Williams 2, Hayes, Phillips).

Steals: 4 (Hannibal 2, Miller, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown250-30-02-5230
Stute201-110-01-3023
Lawrence366-79-110-52222
Manjon297-122-51-33117
Wright334-77-103-150215
Thomas200-40-00-0000
Smith153-60-00-0047
Lewis104-51-21-21111
Dort71-10-22-2112
Totals20026-5619-3010-3591677

Percentages: FG .464, FT .633.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Lewis 2-3, Lawrence 1-1, Manjon 1-1, Smith 1-3, Stute 1-8, Wright 0-2, Thomas 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Millora-Brown 5, Lawrence 2, Wright).

Turnovers: 10 (Lawrence 2, Lewis 2, Manjon 2, Wright 2, Millora-Brown, Thomas).

Steals: 5 (Stute 2, Lewis, Manjon, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU293968
Vanderbilt374077

A_14,583 (19,395).

