MISSISSIPPI ST. (20-11)
Jeffries 8-13 0-0 17, T.Smith 9-17 9-15 27, Davis 2-3 0-0 5, Moore 6-13 0-0 13, Matthews 0-6 0-2 0, Jones 2-3 2-2 7, Reed 0-2 0-0 0, McNair 1-1 1-2 3, Stevenson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 12-21 72.
VANDERBILT (18-13)
Ansong 2-4 0-0 4, Millora-Brown 1-3 0-1 2, Lawrence 6-12 2-4 16, Manjon 5-10 5-7 15, Wright 5-9 6-6 19, Stute 4-8 0-0 12, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, C.Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Dia 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 13-18 77.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 37-27. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 4-17 (Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Jeffries 1-5, Moore 1-6, Matthews 0-1, Reed 0-2), Vanderbilt 12-25 (Stute 4-8, Wright 3-5, Lawrence 2-5, Lewis 1-1, Thomas 1-2, C.Smith 1-3, Ansong 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi St. 42 (Jeffries, T.Smith, Matthews 11), Vanderbilt 21 (Wright 6). Assists_Mississippi St. 10 (Jeffries, T.Smith, Moore, Matthews 2), Vanderbilt 12 (Manjon 7). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 17, Vanderbilt 15. A_10,544 (14,316).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.