FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jeffries358-130-00-112217
T.Smith319-179-159-112427
Davis262-30-00-1115
Moore326-130-00-42213
Matthews330-60-28-11230
Jones202-32-22-2037
Reed100-20-01-1000
McNair91-11-20-0123
Stevenson40-30-01-1000
Totals20028-6112-2121-42101772

Percentages: FG .459, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Davis 1-1, Jones 1-2, Jeffries 1-5, Moore 1-6, Matthews 0-1, Reed 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Matthews, McNair).

Turnovers: 13 (Matthews 4, T.Smith 3, Davis 2, Jeffries, Jones, McNair, Reed).

Steals: 4 (Davis 2, Reed, T.Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ansong172-40-01-2014
Millora-Brown311-30-10-4042
Lawrence336-122-41-42316
Manjon335-105-71-17015
Wright335-96-62-63219
Stute234-80-00-10112
Thomas121-20-00-0003
C.Smith81-30-00-1023
Lewis71-10-00-0003
Dia30-10-02-2020
Totals20026-5313-187-21121577

Percentages: FG .491, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 12-25, .480 (Stute 4-8, Wright 3-5, Lawrence 2-5, Lewis 1-1, Thomas 1-2, C.Smith 1-3, Ansong 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dia, Manjon).

Turnovers: 7 (Lawrence 2, Wright 2, Millora-Brown, Stute, Thomas).

Steals: 7 (Lawrence 2, Manjon 2, Ansong, Stute, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi St.274572
Vanderbilt374077

A_10,544 (14,316).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you