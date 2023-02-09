|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (11-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Sacha Washington
|29
|8-12
|0-0
|4-8
|1
|3
|16
|Allen
|34
|2-6
|6-6
|1-6
|2
|2
|12
|Garraud
|40
|6-12
|3-3
|2-7
|0
|3
|19
|Harbison
|40
|5-15
|6-11
|1-3
|8
|2
|16
|LaChance
|40
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|7
|Chambers
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Demi Washington
|10
|2-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|17-22
|13-37
|12
|17
|78
Percentages: FG 48.214, FT .773.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Garraud 4-8, Allen 2-5, LaChance 1-2, Harbison 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (S.Washington 3, Allen 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Harbison 7, S.Washington 3, Chambers 2, Allen 1, Garraud 1, LaChance 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Harbison 4, S.Washington 2, LaChance 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (18-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnum
|26
|4-8
|4-4
|6-7
|0
|4
|12
|Carr
|37
|7-13
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|18
|Daniels
|37
|11-23
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|4
|31
|Poffenbarger
|31
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|5
|7
|Spencer
|37
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|2
|Ellis
|14
|0-2
|0-2
|3-5
|1
|3
|0
|Langerman
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|0
|Wolfenbarger
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-62
|11-16
|12-31
|8
|22
|70
Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Daniels 4-11, Carr 3-8, Poffenbarger 0-3, Spencer 0-2, Wolfenbarger 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnum 1, Daniels 1, Poffenbarger 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Barnum 5, Spencer 3, Carr 2, Daniels 2, Poffenbarger 1, Ellis 1, Langerman 1)
Steals: 6 (Daniels 3, Barnum 1, Carr 1, Spencer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Arkansas
|13
|19
|17
|21
|—
|70
|Vanderbilt
|18
|19
|18
|23
|—
|78
A_1,978
Officials_Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Frank Steratore, Eric Brewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.