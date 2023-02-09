FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (11-14)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sacha Washington298-120-04-81316
Allen342-66-61-62212
Garraud406-123-32-70319
Harbison405-156-111-38216
LaChance403-60-00-2127
Chambers71-20-00-1042
Demi Washington102-32-20-2016
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20027-5617-2213-37121778

Percentages: FG 48.214, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Garraud 4-8, Allen 2-5, LaChance 1-2, Harbison 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (S.Washington 3, Allen 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Harbison 7, S.Washington 3, Chambers 2, Allen 1, Garraud 1, LaChance 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Harbison 4, S.Washington 2, LaChance 1)

Technical Fouls: None

ARKANSAS (18-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnum264-84-46-70412
Carr377-131-21-50318
Daniels3711-235-60-31431
Poffenbarger313-61-20-1157
Spencer371-80-00-4422
Ellis140-20-23-5130
Langerman110-00-01-4110
Wolfenbarger70-20-00-0000
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20026-6211-1612-3182270

Percentages: FG 41.935, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Daniels 4-11, Carr 3-8, Poffenbarger 0-3, Spencer 0-2, Wolfenbarger 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnum 1, Daniels 1, Poffenbarger 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Barnum 5, Spencer 3, Carr 2, Daniels 2, Poffenbarger 1, Ellis 1, Langerman 1)

Steals: 6 (Daniels 3, Barnum 1, Carr 1, Spencer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arkansas1319172170
Vanderbilt1819182378

A_1,978

Officials_Pualani Spurlock-Welsh, Frank Steratore, Eric Brewton

