FLORIDA (14-15)
Jitoboh 3-4 0-0 6, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Kugel 8-19 2-5 20, Lofton 5-11 2-2 15, Richard 4-7 0-0 9, Reeves 2-7 3-4 7, Szymczyk 2-5 2-4 7, Fudge 1-4 1-2 3, Lane 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-63 11-19 72.
VANDERBILT (16-13)
Robbins 7-11 3-6 18, Smith 4-8 2-3 11, Lawrence 3-6 5-6 13, Manjon 7-15 0-0 15, Thomas 4-6 2-2 11, Stute 3-10 2-2 11, Millora-Brown 1-1 2-4 4, Lewis 2-3 0-0 5, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 16-23 88.
Halftime_Vanderbilt 46-36. 3-Point Goals_Florida 7-24 (Lofton 3-6, Kugel 2-5, Richard 1-4, Szymczyk 1-4, Fudge 0-1, Jones 0-2, Reeves 0-2), Vanderbilt 10-24 (Stute 3-9, Lawrence 2-2, Robbins 1-1, Lewis 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Manjon 1-3, Smith 1-5). Rebounds_Florida 29 (Richard 7), Vanderbilt 37 (Robbins 9). Assists_Florida 11 (Fudge 3), Vanderbilt 10 (Manjon 4). Total Fouls_Florida 16, Vanderbilt 16. A_10,133 (14,316).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.