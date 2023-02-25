FGFTReb
FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jitoboh193-40-01-2246
Jones181-50-00-2202
Kugel338-192-53-41320
Lofton375-112-21-32215
Richard304-70-01-7109
Reeves222-73-40-2007
Szymczyk172-52-41-2047
Fudge151-41-22-4323
Lane91-11-22-3013
Totals20027-6311-1911-29111672

Percentages: FG .429, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Lofton 3-6, Kugel 2-5, Richard 1-4, Szymczyk 1-4, Fudge 0-1, Jones 0-2, Reeves 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Fudge, Jitoboh, Kugel).

Turnovers: 4 (Jitoboh 2, Kugel, Lofton).

Steals: 4 (Kugel, Lofton, Reeves, Szymczyk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robbins287-113-63-90218
Smith304-82-31-31311
Lawrence323-65-60-70313
Manjon307-150-01-74115
Thomas344-62-22-31211
Stute203-102-20-30211
Millora-Brown121-12-42-4124
Lewis92-30-01-1215
Wright50-00-00-0100
Totals20031-6016-2310-37101688

Percentages: FG .517, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Stute 3-9, Lawrence 2-2, Robbins 1-1, Lewis 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Manjon 1-3, Smith 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Robbins 5, Millora-Brown, Smith).

Turnovers: 6 (Robbins 2, Thomas 2, Lawrence, Stute).

Steals: 1 (Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida363672
Vanderbilt464288

A_10,133 (14,316).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

