|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jitoboh
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|6
|Jones
|18
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|2
|Kugel
|33
|8-19
|2-5
|3-4
|1
|3
|20
|Lofton
|37
|5-11
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|15
|Richard
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|0
|9
|Reeves
|22
|2-7
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|7
|Szymczyk
|17
|2-5
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|4
|7
|Fudge
|15
|1-4
|1-2
|2-4
|3
|2
|3
|Lane
|9
|1-1
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|11-19
|11-29
|11
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .429, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Lofton 3-6, Kugel 2-5, Richard 1-4, Szymczyk 1-4, Fudge 0-1, Jones 0-2, Reeves 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Fudge, Jitoboh, Kugel).
Turnovers: 4 (Jitoboh 2, Kugel, Lofton).
Steals: 4 (Kugel, Lofton, Reeves, Szymczyk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robbins
|28
|7-11
|3-6
|3-9
|0
|2
|18
|Smith
|30
|4-8
|2-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|11
|Lawrence
|32
|3-6
|5-6
|0-7
|0
|3
|13
|Manjon
|30
|7-15
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|1
|15
|Thomas
|34
|4-6
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|11
|Stute
|20
|3-10
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|11
|Millora-Brown
|12
|1-1
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|2
|4
|Lewis
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|5
|Wright
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-60
|16-23
|10-37
|10
|16
|88
Percentages: FG .517, FT .696.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Stute 3-9, Lawrence 2-2, Robbins 1-1, Lewis 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Manjon 1-3, Smith 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Robbins 5, Millora-Brown, Smith).
Turnovers: 6 (Robbins 2, Thomas 2, Lawrence, Stute).
Steals: 1 (Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Florida
|36
|36
|—
|72
|Vanderbilt
|46
|42
|—
|88
A_10,133 (14,316).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.