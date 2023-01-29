FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (10-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chambers264-73-31-55511
Sacha Washington142-82-22-3156
Brown141-30-00-0033
Garraud403-72-20-36310
Harbison3814-1911-130-31041
Allen183-50-10-1138
LaChance281-23-40-3016
Demi Washington221-30-20-4043
Team00-00-00-2000
Totals20029-5421-273-24142488

Percentages: FG 53.704, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Garraud 2-6, Harbison 2-4, Allen 2-4, Brown 1-3, LaChance 1-2, D.Washington 1-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Garraud 3, Harbison 3, Chambers 1, LaChance 1, D.Washington 1)

Steals: 9 (Harbison 5, Chambers 1, D.Washington 1, Brown 1, S.Washington 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M (6-13)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Malone183-53-31-3139
Patty299-102-21-42421
Bowles162-52-20-3038
Kay Kay Green357-91-10-14517
Kindred181-40-01-5242
Barker202-65-62-9349
McKinzie Green150-00-00-0100
Hylton264-100-00-0429
Jones111-42-30-0014
Petticord120-30-01-2110
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20029-5615-177-32182779

Percentages: FG 51.786, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Bowles 2-5, K.Green 2-2, Patty 1-1, Hylton 1-3, Kindred 0-1, Barker 0-2, Jones 0-3, Petticord 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Barker 3, Patty 2)

Turnovers: 17 (K.Green 4, Barker 4, Patty 2, Kindred 2, Malone 1, Bowles 1, Hylton 1, Jones 1, Petticord 1)

Steals: 4 (Patty 1, Barker 1, M.Green 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Texas A&M1814242379
Vanderbilt1525321688

A_2,376

Officials_Carla Fountain, Bill Larance, Brian Garland

