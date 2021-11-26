VCU (3-1)
Bloom 2-6 0-0 4, Griffith-Wallace 3-10 0-0 6, Hattix-Covington 2-5 4-4 8, Taya Robinson 7-13 0-0 18, Te-Biasu 6-14 1-2 14, Motekaityte 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Contreras 0-0 0-0 0, Hutson 2-5 1-2 6, Townes 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 6-8 60
WASHINGTON (2-2)
Schwartz 2-6 0-0 4, Van Dyke 3-10 3-3 10, Mulkey 6-17 1-3 13, Griggsby 1-1 0-0 3, Peterson 5-7 0-0 12, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Lowery 0-0 1-2 1, Noble 1-2 0-0 2, Oliver 0-3 0-0 0, Whitfield 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-51 5-8 47
|VCU
|14
|17
|15
|14
|—
|60
|Washington
|16
|10
|12
|9
|—
|47
3-Point Goals_VCU 6-22 (Griffith-Wallace 0-3, Hattix-Covington 0-1, Robinson 4-8, Te-Biasu 1-6, Robinson 0-1, Hutson 1-3), Washington 4-11 (Schwartz 0-3, Van Dyke 1-1, Griggsby 1-1, Peterson 2-4, Watkins 0-1, Oliver 0-1). Assists_VCU 6 (Te-Biasu 2), Washington 9 (Schwartz 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_VCU 26 (Team 6-13), Washington 36 (Team 3-13). Total Fouls_VCU 7, Washington 8. Technical Fouls_Washington Team 1. A_200.