VCU (16-7)
Ward 3-3 0-0 6, Williams 7-9 3-3 19, Baldwin 2-9 0-0 4, Curry 7-11 7-8 21, Nunn 1-7 0-0 2, Stockard 2-6 0-3 4, DeLoach 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 1-1 0-0 3, Tsohonis 0-1 0-0 0, Brown-Jones 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 26-52 10-14 66.
FORDHAM (11-13)
Ohams 5-10 4-8 14, Tsimbila 1-3 1-2 3, Charlton 0-5 1-2 1, Colon-Navarro 5-13 9-9 20, Rose 3-8 4-4 12, Riley 1-4 0-0 2, Harrison 1-4 2-2 4, Kelly 2-7 0-0 5, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-55 21-27 61.
Halftime_VCU 40-26. 3-Point Goals_VCU 4-8 (Williams 2-3, Banks 1-1, Brown-Jones 1-1, Baldwin 0-1, Curry 0-1, Nunn 0-1), Fordham 4-24 (Rose 2-7, Colon-Navarro 1-5, Kelly 1-6, Cunningham 0-1, Harrison 0-1, Charlton 0-2, Riley 0-2). Fouled Out_Charlton. Rebounds_VCU 28 (Williams, Nunn 7), Fordham 31 (Ohams 12). Assists_VCU 16 (Baldwin 7), Fordham 9 (Charlton, Riley 2). Total Fouls_VCU 21, Fordham 19.