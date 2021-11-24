|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stockard
|25
|5-10
|5-5
|1-4
|4
|3
|15
|Ward
|25
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|6
|V.Williams
|32
|2-10
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|4
|Curry
|32
|3-4
|3-4
|2-5
|2
|4
|11
|Nunn
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Tsohonis
|22
|4-6
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|12
|DeLoach
|13
|1-2
|0-1
|3-5
|2
|2
|2
|Kern
|13
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Brown-Jones
|11
|2-5
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|0
|6
|Banks
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Nichols
|3
|1-2
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-57
|12-17
|7-34
|19
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .421, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Tsohonis 3-4, Curry 2-3, Nunn 2-3, Banks 0-1, V.Williams 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Ward 3, DeLoach 2, V.Williams 2, Stockard).
Turnovers: 13 (Nunn 4, V.Williams 4, DeLoach 2, Kern, Stockard, Ward).
Steals: 10 (V.Williams 2, Ward 2, Brown-Jones, Curry, Kern, Nunn, Stockard, Tsohonis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SYRACUSE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Boeheim
|36
|5-13
|6-7
|5-12
|1
|1
|17
|Swider
|36
|2-14
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|3
|6
|Edwards
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|5
|6
|B.Boeheim
|39
|6-17
|6-7
|3-6
|2
|2
|20
|Girard
|37
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|6
|B.Williams
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Anselem
|15
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Torrence
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-62
|14-16
|12-36
|8
|15
|55
Percentages: FG .290, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Girard 2-5, B.Boeheim 2-10, J.Boeheim 1-1, Swider 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, B.Williams, J.Boeheim).
Turnovers: 15 (Girard 6, Swider 3, B.Williams 2, J.Boeheim 2, Anselem, B.Boeheim).
Steals: 7 (B.Boeheim 3, J.Boeheim 3, Anselem).
Technical Fouls: None.
|VCU
|23
|44
|—
|67
|Syracuse
|27
|28
|—
|55
A_1,281 (500).