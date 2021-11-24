FGFTReb
VCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stockard255-105-51-44315
Ward253-80-00-4016
V.Williams322-100-00-4424
Curry323-43-42-52411
Nunn213-40-00-2118
Tsohonis224-61-20-13012
DeLoach131-20-13-5222
Kern130-50-00-3100
Brown-Jones112-52-30-4106
Banks30-10-00-0100
Nichols31-21-21-2003
Totals20024-5712-177-34191367

Percentages: FG .421, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Tsohonis 3-4, Curry 2-3, Nunn 2-3, Banks 0-1, V.Williams 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Ward 3, DeLoach 2, V.Williams 2, Stockard).

Turnovers: 13 (Nunn 4, V.Williams 4, DeLoach 2, Kern, Stockard, Ward).

Steals: 10 (V.Williams 2, Ward 2, Brown-Jones, Curry, Kern, Nunn, Stockard, Tsohonis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Boeheim365-136-75-121117
Swider362-142-22-7236
Edwards163-60-01-4156
B.Boeheim396-176-73-62220
Girard372-90-00-3006
B.Williams170-10-01-3010
Anselem150-10-00-1030
Torrence40-10-00-0200
Totals20018-6214-1612-3681555

Percentages: FG .290, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Girard 2-5, B.Boeheim 2-10, J.Boeheim 1-1, Swider 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, B.Williams, J.Boeheim).

Turnovers: 15 (Girard 6, Swider 3, B.Williams 2, J.Boeheim 2, Anselem, B.Boeheim).

Steals: 7 (B.Boeheim 3, J.Boeheim 3, Anselem).

Technical Fouls: None.

VCU234467
Syracuse272855

A_1,281 (500).

