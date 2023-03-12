DAYTON (22-12)
Amzil 5-10 6-6 17, Camara 2-9 2-2 6, Holmes 9-16 9-12 28, Brea 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 1-8 0-0 3, Blakney 1-8 0-0 2, Sharavjamts 0-0 0-0 0, Nwokeji 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 17-20 56.
VCU (27-7)
DeLoach 5-8 3-5 13, Johns 3-7 1-2 8, Baldwin 4-10 6-10 16, Kern 4-7 0-0 9, Nunn 2-6 0-1 5, Watkins 4-9 2-2 13, Shriver 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Lawal 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 12-20 68.
Halftime_Dayton 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 3-22 (Holmes 1-1, Smith 1-4, Amzil 1-5, Camara 0-3, Blakney 0-4, Brea 0-5), VCU 8-17 (Watkins 3-4, Baldwin 2-6, Johns 1-1, Kern 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Shriver 0-2). Fouled Out_Camara. Rebounds_Dayton 36 (Holmes 16), VCU 32 (DeLoach 10). Assists_Dayton 11 (Smith 3), VCU 17 (Baldwin 7). Total Fouls_Dayton 21, VCU 19. A_8,162 (17,732).
