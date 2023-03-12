FGFTReb
DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Amzil385-106-61-52117
Camara202-92-24-6156
Holmes409-169-128-160428
Brea280-50-01-4230
Smith361-80-00-0313
Blakney271-80-02-2142
Sharavjamts100-00-00-2220
Nwokeji10-00-00-1010
Totals20018-5617-2016-36112156

Percentages: FG .321, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Holmes 1-1, Smith 1-4, Amzil 1-5, Camara 0-3, Blakney 0-4, Brea 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Holmes 5, Smith).

Turnovers: 5 (Smith 2, Blakney, Camara, Holmes).

Steals: 1 (Camara).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeLoach335-83-55-103313
Johns243-71-21-4038
Baldwin404-106-100-27216
Kern174-70-00-1339
Nunn322-60-10-6315
Watkins284-92-25-81313
Shriver130-20-00-0030
Jackson111-20-00-0002
Lawal21-10-00-1012
Totals20024-5212-2011-32171968

Percentages: FG .462, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Watkins 3-4, Baldwin 2-6, Johns 1-1, Kern 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Shriver 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (DeLoach 2, Watkins).

Turnovers: 5 (DeLoach 2, Baldwin, Johns, Kern).

Steals: 4 (Johns 2, DeLoach, Nunn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dayton362056
VCU303868

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you