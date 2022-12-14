RADFORD (6-5)
Archer 2-3 2-3 6, Niang 2-4 0-0 4, Antoine 3-6 2-2 9, Jeffers 1-5 3-7 5, Smith 4-11 1-1 11, Giles 5-14 2-2 13, Ezeakudo 2-5 0-0 5, Jules 1-3 2-2 4, Yamazaki 2-4 0-0 5, Koureissi 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 22-57 12-19 62.
VCU (7-4)
DeLoach 7-11 1-3 15, Johns 6-9 6-7 18, Watkins 2-6 3-4 8, Baldwin 4-8 1-1 10, Nunn 1-2 3-6 5, Jackson 0-2 6-6 6, Shriver 0-1 0-0 0, Kern 1-2 2-2 4, Banks 1-2 0-0 3, Lawal 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 22-45 23-31 70.
Halftime_Radford 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Radford 6-18 (Smith 2-6, Ezeakudo 1-1, Antoine 1-2, Yamazaki 1-2, Giles 1-4, Jeffers 0-3), VCU 3-7 (Banks 1-1, Baldwin 1-2, Watkins 1-2, Kern 0-1, Shriver 0-1). Fouled Out_Antoine, Nunn. Rebounds_Radford 25 (Archer 6), VCU 34 (Watkins 11). Assists_Radford 10 (Smith, Ezeakudo 3), VCU 13 (Baldwin 6). Total Fouls_Radford 26, VCU 17.
