VCU (9-4)
Ward 6-10 1-2 13, Williams 5-7 4-4 16, Baldwin 3-10 1-2 7, Curry 2-8 1-2 5, Nunn 3-6 1-2 9, DeLoach 4-6 1-3 9, Kern 2-2 0-0 4, Tsohonis 5-6 2-2 17, Brown-Jones 1-4 1-4 3, Banks 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-62 12-21 85.
LA SALLE (5-7)
Doucoure 0-3 2-4 2, Moore 8-12 5-7 21, Clark 2-6 0-0 6, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Ray 3-6 2-3 8, Brantley 6-15 4-7 18, Shepherd 1-4 0-0 2, McFarlane 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-53 13-21 66.
Halftime_VCU 38-28. 3-Point Goals_VCU 9-21 (Tsohonis 5-6, Nunn 2-4, Williams 2-4, Brown-Jones 0-1, Curry 0-1, Banks 0-2, Baldwin 0-3), La Salle 5-14 (Clark 2-4, Brantley 2-5, McFarlane 1-2, Moore 0-1, Shepherd 0-2). Rebounds_VCU 28 (DeLoach 7), La Salle 31 (Moore 12). Assists_VCU 22 (Baldwin 6), La Salle 16 (Gill 7). Total Fouls_VCU 20, La Salle 18. A_1,721 (3,400).