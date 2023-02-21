|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|DeLoach
|27
|9-11
|1-1
|3-7
|0
|2
|19
|Johns
|26
|3-8
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|8
|Baldwin
|28
|2-6
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|2
|7
|Kern
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|7
|Nunn
|26
|12-13
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|4
|31
|Watkins
|21
|0-3
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|0
|2
|Jackson
|20
|0-3
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|4
|Shriver
|18
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Banks
|5
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Fermin
|1
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Henderson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Lawal
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-59
|15-18
|8-31
|14
|16
|88
Percentages: FG .525, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Nunn 7-7, Shriver 2-4, Kern 1-1, Johns 1-2, Baldwin 0-1, Banks 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Watkins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Baldwin, Banks, DeLoach, Shriver, Watkins).
Turnovers: 9 (Baldwin 2, DeLoach 2, Watkins 2, Jackson, Johns, Kern).
Steals: 6 (Baldwin 3, Kern 2, DeLoach).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT JOSEPH'S
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fleming
|27
|3-5
|0-0
|3-11
|1
|4
|7
|Coleman
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|23
|3-11
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|4
|8
|Greer
|35
|3-8
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|0
|9
|Reynolds
|36
|8-15
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|21
|Klaczek
|24
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Winborne
|23
|1-8
|6-9
|1-3
|0
|1
|8
|Bleechmore
|16
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|3
|5
|Jansson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Arizin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Geatens
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|13-18
|5-25
|10
|15
|63
Percentages: FG .375, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Reynolds 3-7, Greer 2-5, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Klaczek 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Winborne 0-4, Brown 0-7).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bleechmore, Coleman, Reynolds).
Turnovers: 11 (Brown 2, Fleming 2, Greer 2, Reynolds 2, Bleechmore, Jansson, Klaczek).
Steals: 3 (Bleechmore, Fleming, Reynolds).
Technical Fouls: None.
|VCU
|40
|48
|—
|88
|Saint Joseph's
|30
|33
|—
|63
A_1,398 (4,200).
