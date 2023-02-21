FGFTReb
VCUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
DeLoach279-111-13-70219
Johns263-81-21-3138
Baldwin282-63-40-2227
Kern263-70-02-4227
Nunn2612-130-11-43431
Watkins210-32-21-7202
Jackson200-34-40-3214
Shriver182-50-00-1106
Banks50-22-20-0012
Fermin10-02-20-0002
Henderson10-00-00-0100
Lawal10-10-00-0010
Totals20031-5915-188-31141688

Percentages: FG .525, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Nunn 7-7, Shriver 2-4, Kern 1-1, Johns 1-2, Baldwin 0-1, Banks 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Watkins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Baldwin, Banks, DeLoach, Shriver, Watkins).

Turnovers: 9 (Baldwin 2, DeLoach 2, Watkins 2, Jackson, Johns, Kern).

Steals: 6 (Baldwin 3, Kern 2, DeLoach).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT JOSEPH'SMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fleming273-50-03-11147
Coleman110-20-00-1000
Brown233-112-21-4448
Greer353-81-10-1209
Reynolds368-152-30-11021
Klaczek241-42-20-2225
Winborne231-86-91-3018
Bleechmore162-30-10-2035
Jansson30-00-00-0010
Arizin10-00-00-0000
Geatens10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5613-185-25101563

Percentages: FG .375, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Reynolds 3-7, Greer 2-5, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Klaczek 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Winborne 0-4, Brown 0-7).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bleechmore, Coleman, Reynolds).

Turnovers: 11 (Brown 2, Fleming 2, Greer 2, Reynolds 2, Bleechmore, Jansson, Klaczek).

Steals: 3 (Bleechmore, Fleming, Reynolds).

Technical Fouls: None.

VCU404888
Saint Joseph's303363

A_1,398 (4,200).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

