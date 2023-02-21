VCU (21-7)
DeLoach 9-11 1-1 19, Johns 3-8 1-2 8, Baldwin 2-6 3-4 7, Kern 3-7 0-0 7, Nunn 12-13 0-1 31, Watkins 0-3 2-2 2, Jackson 0-3 4-4 4, Shriver 2-5 0-0 6, Banks 0-2 2-2 2, Fermin 0-0 2-2 2, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lawal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 15-18 88.
SAINT JOSEPH'S (13-15)
Fleming 3-5 0-0 7, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 3-11 2-2 8, Greer 3-8 1-1 9, Reynolds 8-15 2-3 21, Klaczek 1-4 2-2 5, Winborne 1-8 6-9 8, Bleechmore 2-3 0-1 5, Jansson 0-0 0-0 0, Arizin 0-0 0-0 0, Geatens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-18 63.
Halftime_VCU 40-30. 3-Point Goals_VCU 11-19 (Nunn 7-7, Shriver 2-4, Kern 1-1, Johns 1-2, Baldwin 0-1, Banks 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Watkins 0-2), Saint Joseph's 8-28 (Reynolds 3-7, Greer 2-5, Bleechmore 1-1, Fleming 1-1, Klaczek 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Winborne 0-4, Brown 0-7). Rebounds_VCU 31 (DeLoach, Watkins 7), Saint Joseph's 25 (Fleming 11). Assists_VCU 14 (Nunn 3), Saint Joseph's 10 (Brown 4). Total Fouls_VCU 16, Saint Joseph's 15. A_1,398 (4,200).
