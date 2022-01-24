|Vegas
First Period_None. Penalties_Kempny, WSH (Tripping), 9:14; Roy, LV (Holding), 13:08.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Amadio 4 (Howden), 5:29. Penalties_Dadonov, LV (Interference), 6:02; McNabb, LV (Delay of Game), 6:05; Kempny, WSH (Interference), 9:13; Hathaway, WSH (Boarding), 16:37; Patrick, LV (Tripping), 19:45.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Kolesar, LV (Tripping), 4:51; Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (Too Many Men on the Ice), 12:45.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-14-6_29. Washington 7-13-14_34.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 4; Washington 0 of 5.
Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 17-11-1 (34 shots-34 saves). Washington, Vanecek 9-6-5 (29-28).
A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:32.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Julien Fournier.