|Vegas
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Calgary
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 23 (Pietrangelo, Eichel), 11:43. 2, Vegas, Amadio 12 (Barbashev, Theodore), 15:23. 3, Calgary, Lucic 6 (Duehr), 19:02. Penalties_Stecher, CGY (Interference), 8:13; Blueger, LV (Holding Stick), 15:40.
Second Period_None. Penalties_None.
Third Period_4, Vegas, Roy 12 (Stephenson, Kessel), 5:19. 5, Calgary, Kadri 22 (Huberdeau, Weegar), 12:33 (pp). Penalties_Theodore, LV (Tripping), 10:57.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-8-12_32. Calgary 14-12-18_44.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 2.
Goalies_Vegas, Thompson 21-13-3 (39 shots-37 saves), Vegas, Quick 16-14-4 (5-5). Calgary, Markstrom 19-20-10 (32-29).
A_18,157 (19,289). T_2:40.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Jesse Marquis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.