|Carolina
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Vegas
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Eichel 21 (Carrier, Theodore), 5:11. 2, Carolina, Necas 24 (Teravainen), 13:02. 3, Vegas, Eichel 22 (Kessel, Barbashev), 18:51.
Third Period_4, Carolina, Staal 16 (Burns, Slavin), 12:44. 5, Vegas, Smith 20 (Amadio, Karlsson), 16:18.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-6-11_26. Vegas 6-11-3_20.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 0; Vegas 0 of 1.
Goalies_Carolina, Andersen 14-6-0 (20 shots-17 saves). Vegas, Hill 15-6-1 (26-24).
A_17,669 (17,367). T_2:27.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, CJ Murray.
