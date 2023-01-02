|Vegas
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Penalties_Kessel, LV (Holding), 8:00; Pachal, LV (Delay of Game), 9:58; Englund, COL (Fighting), 12:58; Kolesar, LV (Fighting), 12:58.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46. Penalties_Makar, COL (Holding Stick), 0:09; Carrier, LV (Hooking), 0:09; Cogliano, COL (Interference), 10:07; Froese, LV (Tripping), 16:06.
Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 25 (Lehkonen, MacKinnon), 11:07. Penalties_Carrier, LV (Holding), 0:30; Smith, LV (High Sticking), 14:14; Smith, LV (Misconduct), 14:14.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-15-6_28. Colorado 9-9-11_29.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Colorado 0 of 5.
Goalies_Vegas, Thompson 18-9-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Colorado, Georgiev 15-9-3 (28-25).
A_18,092 (18,007). T_2:28.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Bryan Pancich.
